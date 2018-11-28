Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited practice Wednesday

Cobb (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Cobb was quite active in the portion of practice open to the media, taking part in all individual drills, per Josh Tolentino of The Athletic. Once the doors closed, though, Cobb likely was unable to participate during team drills. His upcoming availability would get a positive spin with a full session Thursday or Friday, but he appears destined to get a questionable tag yet again for a Week 13 matchup with the Cardinals.

More News
Our Latest Stories