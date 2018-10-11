Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited Thursday
Cobb (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to Thursday's session, coach Mike McCarthy told Demovsky that Cobb was slated for the rehab group, but the wideout must have participated in at least a handful of individual drills to get a limited designation. With two practices remaining to prepare for a Monday night affair against the 49ers, Cobb is putting himself on a path to active status for the first time since Week 3. Fellow wideout Geronimo Allison has emerged from the concussion protocol, but a hamstring injury continues to limit his practice reps. If both Cobb and Allison avoid the inactive list Monday, Aaron Rodgers will have a fully-stocked receiving corps at his disposal Week 6.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...