Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited Thursday

Cobb (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to Thursday's session, coach Mike McCarthy told Demovsky that Cobb was slated for the rehab group, but the wideout must have participated in at least a handful of individual drills to get a limited designation. With two practices remaining to prepare for a Monday night affair against the 49ers, Cobb is putting himself on a path to active status for the first time since Week 3. Fellow wideout Geronimo Allison has emerged from the concussion protocol, but a hamstring injury continues to limit his practice reps. If both Cobb and Allison avoid the inactive list Monday, Aaron Rodgers will have a fully-stocked receiving corps at his disposal Week 6.

