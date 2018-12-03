Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited to 25 yards on 61 snaps
Cobb caught three of five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals, playing 61 of 76 snaps (80 percent) on offense.
Cobb didn't have any workload limitations in his first appearance since Week 9, but he also didn't do much to help the Packers avoid an embarrassing loss. The team may want to consider giving Equanimeous St. Brown or Jake Kumerow some of Cobb's usual snaps over the final four weeks of the season, as a playoff appearance is now out of the question. Cobb is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: In line to suit up Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as questionable again•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expects to play Week 13•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains limited in practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...