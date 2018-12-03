Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited to 25 yards on 61 snaps

Cobb caught three of five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals, playing 61 of 76 snaps (80 percent) on offense.

Cobb didn't have any workload limitations in his first appearance since Week 9, but he also didn't do much to help the Packers avoid an embarrassing loss. The team may want to consider giving Equanimeous St. Brown or Jake Kumerow some of Cobb's usual snaps over the final four weeks of the season, as a playoff appearance is now out of the question. Cobb is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.