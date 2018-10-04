Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited to rehab work Thursday

Coach Mike McCarthy said Cobb (hamstring) would work out on the side with the Packers' other injured players during Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cobb will be joined in the rehab group by Davante Adams, who sustained a calf injury during Wednesday's session. It's expected that both players will go down as non-participants on Thursday's practice report, with fellow wideout Geronimo Allison also expected to receive the same listing while he remains in the concussion protocol. The availability of all three players looks to be in serious question for Sunday's matchup with the Lions, which could force the Packers to lean heavily on rookie wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown. Converted running back Ty Montgomery is another option to see work at receiver if the Packers are without two or more of their top three options at the position.