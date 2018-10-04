Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited to rehab work Thursday
Coach Mike McCarthy said Cobb (hamstring) would work out on the side with the Packers' other injured players during Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Cobb will be joined in the rehab group by Davante Adams, who sustained a calf injury during Wednesday's session. It's expected that both players will go down as non-participants on Thursday's practice report, with fellow wideout Geronimo Allison also expected to receive the same listing while he remains in the concussion protocol. The availability of all three players looks to be in serious question for Sunday's matchup with the Lions, which could force the Packers to lean heavily on rookie wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown. Converted running back Ty Montgomery is another option to see work at receiver if the Packers are without two or more of their top three options at the position.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...