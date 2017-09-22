Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as doubtful

Cobb (chest) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

A previous report suggested Cobb likely would come down to a game-time decision, and while the Packers aren't quite ready to rule him out, the slot receiver apparently has less than a 50-50 chance to play. He didn't practice at all this week, whereas Jordy Nelson (quad) was a full participant at every practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday. The Packers often use Nelson in the slot when Cobb isn't available, which would in turn free up snaps for Geronimo Allison outside. The team also could deploy more two-TE formations with both Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks on the field.