Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as limited Monday

Cobb (chest) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Packers didn't actually practice, so the report merely serves as an estimate. Cobb didn't practice at all last week and admitted Sunday that he didn't come close to playing in Sunday's eventual 27-24 win over the Bengals. Given the short turnaround ahead of a Thursday night game, he's in serious danger of sitting out against the Bears. The Tuesday injury report should be a bit more informative, as the Packers presumably will hold some kind of practice.