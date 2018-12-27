Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as limited Thursday
Cobb (concussion) was limited in practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Earlier Thursday, Demovsky relayed Cobb got through the five phases of the concussion protocol, but his listing on the Packers' ensuing injury report suggests otherwise. With his status again murky, Cobb's standing bears monitoring Friday and perhaps into the weekend to get a sense of whether he may return Sunday versus the Lions. In 11 career games against them, he's recorded his second-most catches (48), yards (559) and touchdowns (four) against a given opponent.
