Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as limited Thursday

Cobb (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Cobb didn't progress beyond individual drills before getting on an elliptical bike. On a positive note, Cobb was listed with a "limited" tag on the injury report both Wednesday and Thursday, marking his first such activity since Nov. 9. It remains to be seen if he'll be active for the first time since Week 9 this Sunday at Minnesota, but at least he's trending in the right direction in his recovery from a hamstring issue.

