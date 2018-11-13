Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as non-participant Monday

Cobb (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Prior to being inactive Sunday versus the Dolphins, Cobb followed Wednesday's full listing with back-to-back limited sessions to close out Week 10 prep. The Packers didn't take the practice field at all Monday, so it's difficult to tell if his maintenance program has extended into this week. On a short week, coach Mike McCarthy may not hold more than a walk-through or two before Thursday's contest in Seattle, but Cobb seems to be trending toward a game-time decision yet again. Another absence from Cobb would keep Equanimeous St. Brown in three-wide sets along with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

More News
Our Latest Stories