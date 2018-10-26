Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as questionable after full practice
Cobb (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Despite the official designation, Cobb's ability to make it through a full practice supports coach Mike McCarthy's stated expectation that the veteran slot receiver will return. With Geronimo Allison cleared from the final injury report, Aaron Rodgers will have his full complement of pass-catching weapons for the first time since Week 3. Cobb draws a tricky matchup against Rams slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman.
