Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as questionable again

Cobb (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A limited participant at every practice this week, Cobb said Thursday that he plans to end his three-game streak of absences. It's probably still best to treat him as a game-time decision, considering he's missed six of the last eight games due to issues with his hamstring. The Packers are scheduled for a 1 PM EST kickoff, with Equanimeous St. Brown expected to handle a larger role if Cobb is ultimately unable to play.