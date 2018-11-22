Packers' Randall Cobb: Logs another limited workout

Cobb (hamstring) appeared to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't sound like the Packers incorporated Cobb into team drills for their second session of the week, as Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com notes that the wideout did some individual work on the side before jumping on an elliptical machine. While it's good to see that Cobb was involved both Wednesday and Thursday in some fashion, he may need to take contact at Friday's practice to have a realistic shot at returning from a two-game absence Sunday in Minnesota.

