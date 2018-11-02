Packers' Randall Cobb: Logs full practice but still questionable

Cobb (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New England, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cobb followed the same practice schedule last week, logging two limited practices and one full session prior to catching four of five targets for 40 yards in a 29-27 loss to the Rams. He only played 46 percent of snaps on offense in that contest, but he should get more playing time Week 9 with Geronimo Allison (hamstring) listed as doubtful.