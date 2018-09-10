Packers' Randall Cobb: Logs go-ahead touchdown in thrilling comeback
Cobb secured nine of 10 targets for 142 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 24-23 victory over the Bears.
Talk of Cobb being a potential cap casualty this offseason seem silly now after the receiver proved instrumental in helping quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully overcome a 17-0 halftime deficit -- most notably turning a 10-yard pass into a 75-yard go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. He even saw more looks than Davante Adams, who was targeted eight times on the night. It's unlikely Cobb will continue to see this kind of workload on a game-by-game basis, but it's nonetheless clear that the eighth-year vet is set to serve as an important part of Green Bay's passing game in 2018.
