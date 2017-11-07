Packers' Randall Cobb: Long gain in loss

Cobb caught all five of his targets for 58 yards in Monday night's 30-17 loss to the Lions.

Cobb provided the Packers' longest offensive play of the night, turning a short toss into a 46-yard gain during the fourth quarter. Although that play helped Cobb lead Green Bay in yardage, and he hauled in each of his other four targets, quarterback Brett Hundley's limitations vertically again restricted the production of his receivers. With another week to work with Hundley, Cobb and company will hope Week 10's meeting with the Bears brings more chunk-play opportunities.