Packers' Randall Cobb: Looking shaky for Week 4

Cobb (hamstring) was held out of practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

A mid-week addition to the injury report, Cobb was a limited participant Thursday and a non-participant Friday. Coach Mike McCarthy discussed the situation Friday morning, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding Cobb's availability for Week 4. Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the leading candidates to take on extra snaps and targets if Cobb lands on the inactive list prior to Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff.