Packers' Randall Cobb: Managing ankle issue

Cobb is downplaying a right ankle issue that led to him sitting out Saturday's practice, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports. "We're just managing the soreness right now, but it's not a big [concern]," Cobb noted afterward.

Though the wideout isn't overly concerned about the issue, it's worth noting that Cobb had a procedure on the same ankle earlier this summer in order to remove cartilage. Once he's back on the field, Cobb will continue to see first-team reps along with Davante Adams, an arrangement cemented by the offseason departure of Jordy Nelson.