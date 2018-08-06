Packers' Randall Cobb: Managing ankle issue
Cobb is downplaying a right ankle issue that led to him sitting out Saturday's practice, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports. "We're just managing the soreness right now, but it's not a big [concern]," Cobb noted afterward.
Though the wideout isn't overly concerned about the issue, it's worth noting that Cobb had a procedure on the same ankle earlier this summer in order to remove cartilage. Once he's back on the field, Cobb will continue to see first-team reps along with Davante Adams, an arrangement cemented by the offseason departure of Jordy Nelson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...
-
Ranking Browns after Coleman trade
Corey Coleman has been traded to the Bills. What does that mean for the rest of the Browns'...
-
Trade reaction: Coleman goes to Bills
Corey Coleman gives the Bills a much-needed target, and Jamey Eisenberg looks at Coleman's...