Cobb likely suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cobb departed the contest early in the third quarter, needing assistance from team trainers to reach the sideline and a cart to go to the locker room. He was unable to return, finishing with a season-low one target, which he turned into an eight-yard catch. A subsequent X-ray didn't reveal a fracture, but an MRI now has been ordered up to determine the severity of the injury. If Cobb indeed has a high-ankle sprain, he'll be poised for a multi-week absence.
