Packers' Randall Cobb: Misses another practice
Cobb (ankle) was held out of Tuesday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazettereports.
Cobb has been in and out of practice throughout training camp, trying to limit soreness in the ankle that required mid-June surgery to remove cartilage. He'll presumably be held out of Thursday's exhibition against the Titans, but he could still make an appearance at some point during the preseason.
