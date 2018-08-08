Packers' Randall Cobb: Misses another practice

Cobb (ankle) was held out of Tuesday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazettereports.

Cobb has been in and out of practice throughout training camp, trying to limit soreness in the ankle that required mid-June surgery to remove cartilage. He'll presumably be held out of Thursday's exhibition against the Titans, but he could still make an appearance at some point during the preseason.

