Packers' Randall Cobb: No practice again Thursday
Cobb (hamstring) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Packers receiving corps is banged up, to say the least, at the moment. Cobb's hamstring injury has kept him in the rehab group for the better part of a week, and Davante Adams joined him Thursday as he tends to a calf concern. Meanwhile, No. 3 wide receiver Geronimo Allison is embedded in the concussion protocol and has displayed no progress yet this week. One practice remains for any of the trio to show that an appearance is possible Sunday at Detroit, but rookie wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown are waiting in the wings in the event that snaps are available.
