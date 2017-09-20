Packers' Randall Cobb: Not at practice Wednesday

Cobb (shoulder) isn't taking part in practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cobb was able to play through the shoulder injury for most of Sunday's 34-23 loss to Atlanta, only coming out in the fourth quarter when he suffered an aggravation. Jordy Nelson (quad) missed the rest of the game after getting hurt on the opening drive, but he was able to practice Wednesday and thus seems to be a bit ahead of Cobb in their respective recovery timelines at this juncture as the Packers prepare for a Week 3 game against Cincinnati. The good news is that Cobb was deemed day-to-day after the team received the results of his MRI on Monday.