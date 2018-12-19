Packers' Randall Cobb: Not at practice
Cobb (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Coach Joe Philbin said he doesn't plan to rest banged-up players over the final two weeks of the season, but a cautious approach nonetheless makes sense when dealing with a veteran player recovering from a concussion. Even with no reported history of head injuries, Cobb doesn't have much to gain by playing in Sunday's game against the Jets. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and a Week 16 absence would free up more snaps for some combination of Equanimeous St. Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow and J'Mon Moore.
