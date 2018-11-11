Packers' Randall Cobb: Not playing Sunday
Cobb (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With two games in the span of five days, the Packers are giving Cobb the day off due to the hamstring injury that forced absences Weeks 4-6. Cobb will look to gain clearance for Thursday's visit to Seattle, but before then Aaron Rodgers will lean on the pass-catching trio of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jimmy Graham. If in search of a bye-week fill-in, Equanimeous St. Brown also should experience an uptick in usage with Cobb out of the lineup.
