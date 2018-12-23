Packers' Randall Cobb: Not playing Week 16

Cobb (concussion) is listed as inactive Sunday at the Jets.

The Packers' hand was forced after Cobb managed no practice reps this week in his journey through the concussion protocol. Considering his standing, he's not close to meeting with an independent neurologist, which would mark the last step to gaining clearance to play. First, he'll attempt to return to practice during Week 17 preparations. In Cobb's absence, Equanimeous St. Brown is slated to work as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Davante Adams, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow (hand) splitting most of the remaining reps.

