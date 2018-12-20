Packers' Randall Cobb: Not ready for practice

Cobb (concussion) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Cobb's ability to progress even to non-contact work in practice suggests he remains stuck in the initial stages of the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. The wideout still has a few days for his condition to take a turn for the better before the Week 16 showdown with the Jets, but the Packers might not be inclined to rush him back into action even if he gains clearance to play. Cobb doesn't have a problematic history of head injuries, but he's missed six games this season on account of hamstring issues and could probably benefit from some rest over the final two contests of 2018.

