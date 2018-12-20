Packers' Randall Cobb: Not ready for practice
Cobb (concussion) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Cobb's ability to progress even to non-contact work in practice suggests he remains stuck in the initial stages of the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. The wideout still has a few days for his condition to take a turn for the better before the Week 16 showdown with the Jets, but the Packers might not be inclined to rush him back into action even if he gains clearance to play. Cobb doesn't have a problematic history of head injuries, but he's missed six games this season on account of hamstring issues and could probably benefit from some rest over the final two contests of 2018.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Not at practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: In concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Under evaluation for concussion•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Puts in full practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: First touchdown since Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...