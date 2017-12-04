Packers' Randall Cobb: Not targeted in Week 13
Cobb was not targeted in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.
Cobb was on the field for 41 of the Packers' 55 offensive snaps Sunday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, but that did not amount to much more than a good workout, as none of the 22 passes quarterback Brett Hundley threw went in his direction. The Packers face the winless Browns next week, but that is not necessarily a recipe for a bounceback for Cobb, as Cleveland is allowing the ninth fewest points per game to opposing wide receivers since Week 7. It will be tough to trust Cobb as a fantasy option in any more games Hundley starts, but there is a sliver of hope for Cobb's value to rebound before the season ends if Aaron Rodgers gets back under center.
