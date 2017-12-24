Packers' Randall Cobb: Notches 22 receiving yards versus Vikings

Cobb caught four of seven targets for 22 yards Saturday against the Vikings. He also lost six yards on his lone carry of the 16-0 defeat.

With Davante Adams (concussion) and Jordy Nelson (shoulder) both out of commission, Cobb was the lone experienced wideout going for Green Bay. That did earn him some attention from Xavier Rhodes on the other side, however, and Brett Hundley's continued ineptitude under center contributed to this lackluster performance as well. Cobb could once again be the main man in the passing game next week against the Lions, but the state of the team's offense and a potential date with Darius Slay make him a risky fantasy play, at best.