Packers' Randall Cobb: Officially inactive Monday
Cobb (hamstring) is listed as inactive Monday against the 49ers, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
With a Week 7 bye upcoming for the Packers, Cobb and Geronimo Allison will be held out as a result of their respective hamstring injuries. For the second consecutive game, Aaron Rodgers will be working with Davante Adams and a trio of rookie wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore).
