Packers' Randall Cobb: Offseason surgery not invasive

Cobb, who underwent surgery six weeks ago, did not require an invasive procedure and simply needed nagging cartilage removed from his ankle, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Last month Cobb was seen in an airport sporting a walking boot, raising concern over the receiver's health status in advance of training camp. However, it sounds like the receiver was never dealing with anything serious, or anything that may resurface later on this year. With this ordeal behind him, Cobb has been practicing with the first-team offense during the opening days of training camp, and that's highly unlikely to change anytime soon.