Packers' Randall Cobb: One catch in exhibition opener
Cobb caught one pass for one yard in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.
Cobb played just 10 snaps Thursday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, so his chances to contribute were minimal. The Packers' main goal for Cobb during the preseason is undoubtedly to keep him healthy for Week 1.
