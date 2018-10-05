Packers' Randall Cobb: Out again this week
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Cobb (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Lions.
Cobb was unable to practice this week, so he will sit out Sunday for the second game in a row. Fellow receivers Davante Adams (calf) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are uncertain for this week, so it remains to be seen exactly how the Packers' wide receiver depth chart will look for Week 5. However, with Cobb out, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is likely to play a bigger role again like he did in Week 4.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: No practice again Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited to rehab work Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Still not practicing•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Working on side field•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Status remains in question•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Inactive against Buffalo•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...