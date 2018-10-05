Packers' Randall Cobb: Out again this week

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Cobb (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Lions.

Cobb was unable to practice this week, so he will sit out Sunday for the second game in a row. Fellow receivers Davante Adams (calf) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are uncertain for this week, so it remains to be seen exactly how the Packers' wide receiver depth chart will look for Week 5. However, with Cobb out, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is likely to play a bigger role again like he did in Week 4.