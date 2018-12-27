Packers' Randall Cobb: Out of concussion protocol

Cobb was cleared from the concussion protocol Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After the Packers' Week 15 loss in Chicago, Cobb was diagnosed with a head injury, entered the NFL's protocol and made no on-field appearances through Wednesday's practice. However, he fit in some activity Thursday prior to Demovsky's report, a combo that sets Cobb up to return for the season finale. If Davante Adams plays through a knee injury as expected Sunday against the Lions, the Packers receiving corps may just be down one player, rookie Equanimeous St. Brown, who entered the concussion protocol this past Sunday.

