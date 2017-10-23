Packers' Randall Cobb: Pair of catches in loss

Cobb brought in two of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Saints.

Cobb tied Martellus Bennett for the team lead in receptions, although considering how low the bar was set, it wasn't exactly a stirring accomplishment. Although the Packers' air attack significantly suffered with Brett Hundley replacing Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), you wouldn't have been able to tell by Cobb's stat line, which was about as pedestrian as it had been while playing with Rodgers over the prior two contests. The seven-year veteran has seen his receiving yardage drop in every game since an encouraging nine-catch, 85-yard opener, but he'll potentially adapt well to Hundley, considering he makes many of his catches on high-percentage routes close to the line of scrimmage. He'll look to better his numbers when the Packers face the Lions following a Week 8 bye.