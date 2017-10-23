Packers' Randall Cobb: Pair of catches in loss
Cobb brought in two of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Saints.
Cobb tied Martellus Bennett for the team lead in receptions, although considering how low the bar was set, it wasn't exactly a stirring accomplishment. Although the Packers' air attack significantly suffered with Brett Hundley replacing Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), you wouldn't have been able to tell by Cobb's stat line, which was about as pedestrian as it had been while playing with Rodgers over the prior two contests. The seven-year veteran has seen his receiving yardage drop in every game since an encouraging nine-catch, 85-yard opener, but he'll potentially adapt well to Hundley, considering he makes many of his catches on high-percentage routes close to the line of scrimmage. He'll look to better his numbers when the Packers face the Lions following a Week 8 bye.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Quiet for second straight week•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snags four passes in Week 5•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Gets into end zone Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Will return Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Full participant in Tuesday session•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...