Packers' Randall Cobb: Pair of catches on opening drive
Cobb brought in both of his targets for nine yards in Saturday's 21-17 preseason win over the Redskins.
Cobb saw action on the Packers' successful 15-yard, 75-opening drive, doubling his reception total from the preseason opener. The slot man extraordinaire is looking to bounce back after an injury-riddled and sub-par 2016, and the team has announced its intentions to refocus on getting him the ball more often. He and the rest of his teammates on the starting offense should see a healthy amount of snaps in next Saturday's preseason contest against the Broncos.
