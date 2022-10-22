Cobb (ankle) has officially been placed on the Packers' injured reserve.
No surprise here, as Cobb was expected to be sidelined for 2-to-6 weeks with an ankle injury. He will be eligible to return in four weeks. Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is returning from injured reserve and is expected to see a healthy workload alongside Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expecting absence of 2-to-6 weeks•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Set to miss some time•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: May have high-ankle sprain•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Sustains ankle injury Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Turns in vintage performance•