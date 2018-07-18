Packers' Randall Cobb: Plans to practice soon

Cobb (foot) plans to be involved during training camp and isn't sure if he will have any restrictions, Chris Barriere of NBC 26 Green Bay reports.

Spotted in a walking boot after June minicamp, Cobb hasn't elaborated on the nature of his injury. He wasn't wearing the boot at his annual football camp Wednesday, and he said he'll talk to the Packers' medical staff to formulate a plan for training camp. There doesn't seem to be much concern regarding Cobb's availability for Week 1, but it won't come as any surprise if he's eased into practice over the next few weeks. The veteran slot receiver will turn 28 in August and is looking to rebound from back-to-back seasons with less than 700 receiving yards.