Packers' Randall Cobb: Playing first game since Week 3

Cobb (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Cobb will suit up for the first time since Sept. 23 after practicing throughout the week and advancing to full participation Friday. It's expected that Cobb will fill his usual role in the slot while Geronimo Allison joins Davante Adams out wide in three-receiver formations, resulting in fewer snaps to go around for rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had taken on a heightened role while Cobb was out. Through the Packers' first three games of the season, Cobb corralled 17 of 27 targets for 194 yards and one touchdown.