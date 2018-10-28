Packers' Randall Cobb: Playing first game since Week 3
Cobb (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Cobb will suit up for the first time since Sept. 23 after practicing throughout the week and advancing to full participation Friday. It's expected that Cobb will fill his usual role in the slot while Geronimo Allison joins Davante Adams out wide in three-receiver formations, resulting in fewer snaps to go around for rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had taken on a heightened role while Cobb was out. Through the Packers' first three games of the season, Cobb corralled 17 of 27 targets for 194 yards and one touchdown.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Likely to play in Week 8•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as questionable after full practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: In line to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains limited at practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Officially inactive Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...