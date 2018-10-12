Packers' Randall Cobb: Practices on limited basis
Cobb (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.
Coach Mike McCarthy said Cobb would work with the rehab group, but the slot receiver also donned pads for at least a portion of Friday's practice, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Speaking after the session, Cobb said he hopes to return for Monday's game against the 49ers while also acknowledging that he won't have a better idea until Sunday. The timing of Green Bay's Week 6 contest makes it a tricky situation for fantasy owners, particularly with Geronimo Allison (hamstring) also still limited at practice. Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be headed for another busy week, or he could be scaled back to a minimal role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...