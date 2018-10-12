Packers' Randall Cobb: Practices on limited basis

Cobb (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Cobb would work with the rehab group, but the slot receiver also donned pads for at least a portion of Friday's practice, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Speaking after the session, Cobb said he hopes to return for Monday's game against the 49ers while also acknowledging that he won't have a better idea until Sunday. The timing of Green Bay's Week 6 contest makes it a tricky situation for fantasy owners, particularly with Geronimo Allison (hamstring) also still limited at practice. Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be headed for another busy week, or he could be scaled back to a minimal role.

More News
Our Latest Stories