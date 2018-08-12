Packers' Randall Cobb: Practicing Sunday

Cobb (ankle) took the practice field in pads Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The activity marks Cobb's first in nearly a week due to recurring issues with the right ankle that underwent surgery after the offseason program. There's no telling how much work he'll fit in Sunday, but he's seemingly on track to make an appearance in the Packers' second preseason game Thursday versus the Steelers.

