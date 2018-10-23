Packers' Randall Cobb: Practicing Tuesday

Cobb (hamstring) is participating in Tuesday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Since the Packers are coming off a bye week, the team will have an informal session Tuesday before providing its first official practice report of Week 8 on Wednesday. It appears promising that Cobb will be listed as a limited or full participant to begin the week, which bodes well for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles. Cobb has missed the Packers' last three games with the hamstring injury, which has temporarily opened up a starting role for rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Expect Cobb to check back in as the Packers' primary slot man if he's deemed ready to go this weekend.

