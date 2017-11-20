Packers' Randall Cobb: Production minimal again
Cobb had three receptions for 34 yards and one carry for no yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Cobb's season got off to a quick start as he put up 199 total yards and a touchdown while being targeted 26 times over his first three games, but he has been quiet ever since, tallying just 225 yards and no scores while being targeted 27 times over the previous six contests -- four which were started by backup quarterback Brett Hundley. Cobb's production seems unlikely to change much as long as starting QB Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) remains sidelined, so it's going to be tough for those pushing for the fantasy postseason to include him in their lineup for Week 12.
