Packers' Randall Cobb: Puts in full practice Thursday

Cobb (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Cobb is thus ready to go for Sunday's visit to Chicago, whose defense has been yielding to opposing wide receivers this season. In 12 contests, the unit has allowed 14.2 receptions and 171.5 yards per game to go with 12 touchdowns to the position. One of those scores was a 75-yarder by Cobb that served as the game-winner Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories