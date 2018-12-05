Packers' Randall Cobb: Puts in limited practice Wednesday
Cobb (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
In his return from a three-game absence Week 13 against the Cardinals, Cobb consistently worked in three-wide sets, compiling three catches (on five targets) for 25 yards. His workload (80 percent of the snaps on offense) likely is the reason the Packers are placing a cap on his practice reps this week. While there's no indication Cobb is in danger of missing more action, his status is worth monitoring as the week goes on.
