Packers' Randall Cobb: Puts in limited practice Wednesday

Cobb (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

In his return from a three-game absence this past Sunday against the Rams, Cobb ranked fourth in offensive snaps (24 of 52) among Packers wideouts behind Davante Adams (40), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (31) and Geronimo Allison (30). Cobb parlayed that usage into four catches (on five targets) for 40 yards. If he's able to increase his workload and suit up Week 9 in New England, he could take advantage of a Patriots pass defense that ranks 27th in the league (277.3 yards per game).

