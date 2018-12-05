Packers' Randall Cobb: Puts in limited practice

Cobb (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

In his return from a three-game absence Week 13 against the Cardinals, Cobb consistently worked in three-receiver sets, compiling three catches (on five targets) for 25 yards. Since Cobb played 80 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest, the Packers are likely placing a cap on his reps for maintenance purposes rather than as a result of any setback with his hamstring. Nonetheless, those relying on Cobb in deeper leagues will want to check back in on his status before the end of the week as the Packers prepare for a matchup Sunday with the Falcons.

