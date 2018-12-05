Packers' Randall Cobb: Puts in limited practice
Cobb (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
In his return from a three-game absence Week 13 against the Cardinals, Cobb consistently worked in three-receiver sets, compiling three catches (on five targets) for 25 yards. Since Cobb played 80 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest, the Packers are likely placing a cap on his reps for maintenance purposes rather than as a result of any setback with his hamstring. Nonetheless, those relying on Cobb in deeper leagues will want to check back in on his status before the end of the week as the Packers prepare for a matchup Sunday with the Falcons.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited to 25 yards on 61 snaps•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: In line to suit up Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as questionable again•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expects to play Week 13•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains limited in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...