Cobb (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cobb hasn't been able to practice this week due to an illness, but he at least has a chance to suit up Sunday, which can't be said for Sammy Watkins (hamstring), who was ruled out. Meanwhile, Allen Lazard (ankle) has been cleared to play, and Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable like Cobb. If one or both of Cobb and Watson are limited or sidelined this weekend, Romeo Doubs would be in line for additional work alongside Lazard.