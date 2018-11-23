Packers' Randall Cobb: Questionable to face Vikings

Cobb (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Cobb may come down to a game-time decision in his bid to play for the first time since Week 9. He reportedly was limited to individual work during Thursday's practice, but the Packers seem to be holding out hope the slot receiver can rejoin the lineup Sunday night. Despite catching four or more passes in each of his five appearances, Cobb hasn't topped 40 yards since Week 1.