Packers' Randall Cobb: Questionable to face Vikings
Cobb (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Cobb may come down to a game-time decision in his bid to play for the first time since Week 9. He reportedly was limited to individual work during Thursday's practice, but the Packers seem to be holding out hope the slot receiver can rejoin the lineup Sunday night. Despite catching four or more passes in each of his five appearances, Cobb hasn't topped 40 yards since Week 1.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Logs another limited workout•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Returns to practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Won't play Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Status unknown for Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as non-participant Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12