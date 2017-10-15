Packers' Randall Cobb: Quiet for second straight week
Cobb caught three passes for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings.
Cobb's production continued to decline, as he saw a season-low three targets and also finished with his fewest catches and yards in a game this year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' exit from Sunday's game with a broken collarbone certainly didn't help Cobb's cause, and Rodgers' extended absence won't help him get things on track moving forward. There figure to be some changes with Brett Hundley under center, though without Rodgers, the third receiver in the Packers passing attack is not as appealing, and Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams will be the top two options as long as they are healthy.
