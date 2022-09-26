Cobb caught both his targets for 57 yards in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.

The veteran slot receiver made a couple plays -- including turning a short pass into a 40-yard gain -- in the first half of Sunday's contest, but like the rest of the Packers' offense he was held in check after halftime. Cobb dealt with an illness during the week and played just 25 snaps, which placed him a distant third behind fellow wideouts Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs. A full week of practice could allow Cobb to get more involved, but at least for fantasy purposes, he heads into Week 4 behind both players in the pecking order.