Cobb was targeted four times and caught two passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Eagles.

Cobb did not do much in the receptions or receiving yards columns, but he did reach the end zone for the first time in eight 2022 appearances. He has finished a distinct third in snaps among Packers wideouts in the two games he has suited up for following a four-game absence, but that could change if fellow receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) returns in Week 13, as Green Bay could maximize the rookie's snaps with their playoff hopes fading fast.